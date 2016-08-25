SIUE (12-3-2 in 2015) vs.

Northern Illinois (7-7-1 in 2015)

Bob Guelker Field/Korte Stadium

Edwardsville, Illinois

PRESEASON: SIUE was unbeaten in three preseason games. The Cougars played to a scoreless draw at home with No. 9 Notre Dame and again on the road at Kentucky. SIUE capped its exhibition schedule with a 1-0 win over Dayton last Friday at Korte Stadium. Dayton is receiving votes in the preseason poll.

LAST SEASON: SIUE finished the 2015 season 12-4-2. The 12 wins were the second most for the Cougars since returning to Division I in 2008. SIUE captured its first Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship with a 5-1 record in league play.

POLLING PLACE: The Valley's head coaches have picked the Cougars to repeat as MVC champs. SIUE received four first-place votes and 45 points overall. The entire poll is on page three.

PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE: Three SIUE players also were selected to the preseason All-MVC team. Senior Midfielder Ivan Gutierrez, junior forward Devyn Jambga and senior defender Austin Ledbetter were part of the 11-member team.

HERMANN TROPHY: Ledbetter also was named to the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Hermann Trophy watch list. The award is the highest individual honor in collegiate soccer.

SERIES STUFF: The Cougars are 14-5 all-time against the Huskies, including 12-0 in home games. The teams haven't met since 2014, a 4-1 loss for SIUE at Northern Illinois.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Northern Illinois finished the 2015 season at 7-7-1. Junior defender Luke Read is the team's returning leader. He led last year's team with 10 points, coming on five goals.

