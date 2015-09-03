EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's soccer returns to Korte Stadium Friday to open the home portion of its 2015 schedule.

The Cougars (1-1-0) will play host to UMKC (0-1-0) Friday and welcome Memphis (0-2-0) Sunday afternoon. Kickoff Friday is set for 7 p.m. Sunday's match gets underway at 1 p.m.

"I expect the team to come out and compete hard, and more than anything, to represent who they are as individuals and what we're about as a team," SIUE Head Coach Mario Sanchez said.

SIUE is coming off an opening weekend in which it split a pair of road games, winning Sunday at Oakland after dropping a Friday decision at Bowling Green.

"The biggest thing is consistency, whether it's in training or against UMKC or Memphis," Sanchez said. "We have to be consistent in our mental approach and our physical approach. If we do that then I like our chances."

The weekend games are the only two home games in the first eight matches of the season for the Cougars.

"Every opportunity we get to play makes us better," Sanchez said. "It teaches us about ourselves and gives us an opportunity to grow. One thing I have focused on is that it doesn't matter who we play or where we play. Consistency means we just put forth our best effort."

