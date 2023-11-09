EDWARDSVILLE – Following a regular season Ohio Valley Conference championship for SIUE men's soccer and on the eve of the OVC Tournament semifinal games, the league announced the All-OVC awards for men's soccer, which were headlined by four major awards and nine total selections from SIUE.

Forward Stephan Moreira was named the OVC Forward of the Year, Will Harris was selected as the Defender of the Year, Sam Gomez won the Goalkeeper of the Year award and Head Coach Cale Wassermann was named the league's Coach of the Year.

Gomez, Harris and Moreira each were named to the All-OVC First Team while Pavel Dashin, Wes Gibson, Alsadiq Hasan and Sam Layton were named to the All-OVC Second Team.

Moreira and Dashin also were selected to the All-Newcomer team.

Moreira played all 17 games for SIUE and was second on the team in scoring with 16 points. He led the team with six assists, which was the second highest total in the league. Harris anchored the league's best defense, which ranked among the best in the Division I. Harris earned three OVC Defender of the Week awards during the year. Gomez ranked in the top five Nationally in save percentage and goals against average and earned the Goalkeeper of the Week award six times during the season.

Wassermann became just the fourth coach at SIUE, in any sport, to earn recognition as OVC Coach of the Year in the league after leading SIUE to the regular season title and an unbeaten regular season at 14-0-3. The Cougars currently own the longest winning streak in the country and the 14 wins are the most for the program since the return to Division I in 2008.

Dashin led the Cougars in scoring with 17 points and was the leading goal scorer in the OVC with eight. Gibson was a mainstay on the Cougar defense and twice earned the OVC Defender of the Week award. Hasan tied for second on the team with five goals and added two assists for 12 points while playing in all 17 games. Layton played in 16 games while scoring a goal and adding five assists, the second most on the team.

SIUE opens play in the OVC Tournament semifinal Wednesday night at Korte Stadium. The Cougars will play host to Lindenwood at 6 p.m.

