BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE men's soccer swept the Ohio Valley Conference Players of the Week Awards Tuesday with Jake Karolczak (Offensive Player), Will Harris (Defensive Player) and Sam Gomez (Goalkeeper) takin home the weekly honors after two more wins for the Cougars.

Karolczak paced the Cougar attack in another perfect week for SIUE. Following a scoreless first half, Karolczak opened the scoring Thursday scoring two goals in the second half in a 3-0 win over UIW. On Saturday, he assisted on SIUE's first goal of the game, coming just 2:03 into the contest. The Cougars went on to defeat HCU 3-1.

Not only did Harris anchor the defense during another perfect weekend for the Cougars, but he also collected the game-winning goal in Saturday's night's Homecoming victory over HCU when he headed home a corner kick in the 40th minute. Harris played all 180 minutes during the two games. The award is the second of the year for Harris.

Sam Gomez made a five saves Thursday against UIW on his way to his sixth shutout of the year. He made six saves Saturday, allowing a late goal, which came off a deflection. Gomez, who is among the top 10 in the NCAA in goals against average and save percentage, has earned the weekly award six times this season.

At 10-0-3, SIUE is one of just six unbeaten teams left in the NCAA. The Cougars will play on the road at Chicago State Thursday.

