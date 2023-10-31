BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE men's soccer forward Pavel Dashin (Krasnodar, Russia) has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week following the final week of the regular season.

Dashin netted SIUE's first hat trick since the return to Division I, scoring three consecutive goals in Sunday's win over Eastern Illinois. He nabbed the game winner before halftime and then scored the first two goals of the second half. SIUE's last hat trick came in September, 2004.

The award is the first for Dashin, who now leads SIUE with eight goals and 17 points. He is the fourth SIUE player to garner Offensive Player honors and the eighth different player to win an OVC weekly award this season. SIUE players won awards in nine of 10 weeks this season.

The Cougars finished off an undefeated regular season at 14-0-3. SIUE is the only team in NCAA Division I play with 14 wins and its .912 winning percentage is the best in the country. The Cougars are one of only two remaining unbeaten teams this season. They will next play in the OVC Tournament semifinal Wed., Nov. 8 at Korte Stadium.

