KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SIUE men's soccer, who defeated Eastern Illinois in a 4-1 decision Saturday to cap off its undefeated regular season, checks in at No. 25 in this week's United Soccer Coaches poll released on Tuesday.

The Cougars also appeared in the top-25 on Sep. 6 after defeating Saint Louis, 2-0 at CITYPARK.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE's 14 wins are the most in the country and the most for an SIUE team since the return to Division I play. The Cougars are one of two Division I programs remaining in the country (also St. Francis – PA). The last SIUE undefeated team was the 1972 National Championship team which was 11-0-3 at season's end.

The Cougars lead the nation in winning percentage (.912), rank fourth in total goals scored (41), and second in goal differential (+31).

SIUE returns to the pitch on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in the Ohio Valley Conference semifinals at Korte Stadium.

More like this: