EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's soccer will face a familiar opponent when it opens its NCAA Tournament run.

Champions of the Ohio Valley Conference, the Cougars (16-0-3) have been paired with Memphis (10-5-2) for a first-round matchup Thursday, Nov. 16.

SIUE is making its 24th NCAA Tournament appearance. It is the 13th Division I tournament appearance and the third appearance since the most recent return to Division I play, with previous appearances coming in 2014 and 2016. The latter of which resulted in a Sweet 16 appearance.

"It's someone we know," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "It's someone we know; we've played on and off the last couple of years. They have a great staff and a competitive group, and we're excited to get to Memphis."

The Cougars and Tigers faced off in a regular season game last season in Edwardsville, resulting in a 1-1 draw. SIUE got the best of Memphis in a preseason matchup this season, also in Edwardsville and also won an exhibition contest in Memphis prior to the start of the 2021 season.

"This is where we want to be," We want to be pushing for deep runs in this tournament. There are 48 teams left and everybody is quality. We have an experienced, humble group and they are hungry for more. Memphis will fight tooth and nail until the final whistle. It's going to be a great battle."

The winner will travel to North Carolina to face the third-seeded Tar Heels Sunday.

