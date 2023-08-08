BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - The SIUE men's golf team are winners of the 2022-23 Ohio Valley Conference Team Academic Achievement Awards.Seven SIUE men's golfers were named to the OVC's Commissioner's Honor Roll Monday: TJ Baker , Tanner Collins , Alex Eickhoff , Brady Kaufmann , Luke Ludwig , Presley Mackelburg , and Anthony Ruthey .

The OVC Team Academic Achievement Awards, which are presented annually in each Conference-sponsored sport to the member institution's team with the greatest percentage of its eligible student-athletes who achieved a 3.25 grade point average or higher, were awarded in the league's 17 sports.

Institutional and Team Academic Achievement Awards by Sport

Baseball: Eastern Illinois

Men's Basketball: Morehead State, Southern Indiana

Women's Basketball: Eastern Illinois

Beach Volleyball: Morehead State

Men's Cross Country: Little Rock

Women's Cross Country: Southern Indiana

Football: Lindenwood

Men's Golf: SIUE

Women's Golf: Tennessee Tech

Rifle: Morehead State

Women's Soccer: Southeast Missouri

Softball: Eastern Illinois

Men's Tennis: Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech

Women's Tennis: Eastern Illinois, Southeast Missouri

Men's Track and Field: Southeast Missouri

Women's Track and Field: Southern Indiana

Women's Volleyball: Morehead State

