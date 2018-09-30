CHICAGO, Ill. – The SIUE cross country teams completed the Loyola Lakefront Invitational Saturday. The Cougars set multiple personal records during the meet.

The men ran an 8K race, which included 349 athletes from universities around the country. The SIUE men's placed 19th overall out of 26 teams.

SIUE's Ben Scamihorn placed 37th in the 8K with a PR time of 25:10, which ranks #23 all-time for the Cougars. Liam O'Connell (26:24) and Joseph Stone (27:40) both ran PRs for SIUE.

In the women's 5K, SIUE placed 23rd overall out of 33 teams. Five Cougars set PR times at the meet.

Aly Goff placed 44th with a time of 18:03. Goff's time is the eighth fastest in SIUE history. Emily Ellis set a PR (19:16) while running the 20th fastest 5K time for a SIUE freshman.

SIUE's Kassidy Dexheimer, Gabrielle Wood and Jalea Paslay all ran PR's as well.

The Cougars will be back in action Oct. 12 at the Bradley Pink Invitational in Peoria, Illinois.

