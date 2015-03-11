EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt has announced that the University will not renew the contracts of men's basketball Head Coach Lennox Forrester and his coaching staff.

Forrester guided the Cougars to an 82-146 (.360) mark over eight seasons as head coach.

Article continues after sponsor message

"This was a difficult decision, coming after a thorough and thoughtful evaluation of the past eight years of work," Hewitt said. "I would like to thank Coach Forrester for his dedicated service to SIUE and his leadership in developing young men of character. These student-athletes have represented the University and the men's basketball program in a positive manner.

"Ultimately, our won-loss record and program support are not where we believe it should be."

Introduced as SIUE's seventh head coach in 2007, Forrester began his tenure during the Cougars' last season in NCAA Division II and then led the Cougars through transition to Division I. SIUE has appeared in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament in each of the past two seasons but has not advanced past the first round.

The University will begin an immediate national search for the new head coach. All inquiries into the position should be directed to Senior Associate Athletic Director Jason Coomer at 618-650-2841 or by email at jcoomer@SIUE.edu

More like this: