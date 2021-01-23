Listen to the story

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The Ohio Valley Conference has announced another make up date for men's basketball.

SIUE will play host to Eastern Kentucky Mon., Feb. 8 at First Community Arena. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m.

All of the Cougars' postponed games have now been rescheduled.

SIUE continues its OVC season Saturday afternoon with a 4 p.m. contest at Belmont.