EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE marketing and communications departments have won seven awards from the 2017 Collegiate Advertising Awards contest.

The Collegiate Advertising Awards is a nationwide program who recognizes the talents of collegiate marketing and communications departments from around the country. The awards allow institutions of similar size to compete against each other in all aspects of marketing and promotions.

The entries are judged by marketing professionals with numerous years of experience. Gold, silver and bronze awards are given out by each category. The entries were judged on creativity, layout/design, typography, production, quality and overall effectiveness.

The Cougars earned three gold awards:

Cougars Athletic Bus Wraps in the Outdoor Transit/Airport/Subway–series category

Enrollment Management Recruitment Print Package in the Recruitment-series category

The Graduate View book in the Pocket Folder Category

SIUE also earned silver awards in three categories:

The Cougars Secondary Wordmark in the Logos/Trademarks/Mascots category

The Blast from the Past Photo Series in the Social Media Marketing–series category

The Buzzworthy Research campaign in the Total Advertising Campaigns category

SIUE also earned a bronze award for the International view book in the recruitment category.

