Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s University Marketing and Communications Department received eight awards in the 30th annual Educational Advertising Awards announced February 25. *Higher Education Marketing Report* sponsors the awards.

The Educational Advertising Awards is the largest educational advertising awards competition in the country. This year, over 2,000 entries were received from more than 1,000 colleges, universities and secondary schools from all 50 states and several foreign countries. Entries are judged on creativity, marketing execution and message impact.

SIUE received awards in the following categories:

SIUE Experience Welcome Video



SIUE Chancellor’s Report





Award: Gold

Award: Gold

Category: Special

Video Category: Annual Report

#SIUE 18

Selfies

SIUE Women’s Soccer Poster

Award:

Silver

Award: Bronze

Category: Social

Media Category:

Poster

SIUE “Smart” Television Spot

Award:

Bronze

Award: Merit

Category: TV

Single

Category: Special Publications

SIUE Research Website



SIUE Graduate Viewbook

Award:

Merit

Award: Merit

Category:

Website

Category: Student Viewbook



Gold awards were granted to 290 institutions, and silver awards were awarded to 206 institutions. Judges for the Educational Advertising Awards consisted of a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors, marketing and advertising professionals, and the editorial board of *Higher Education Marketing Report*.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

