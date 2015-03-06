SIUE Marketing & Communications Receives 8 Educational Advertising Awards
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s University Marketing and Communications Department received eight awards in the 30th annual Educational Advertising Awards announced February 25. *Higher Education Marketing Report* sponsors the awards.
The Educational Advertising Awards is the largest educational advertising awards competition in the country. This year, over 2,000 entries were received from more than 1,000 colleges, universities and secondary schools from all 50 states and several foreign countries. Entries are judged on creativity, marketing execution and message impact.
SIUE received awards in the following categories:
SIUE Experience Welcome Video
SIUE Chancellor’s Report
Award: Gold
Award: Gold
Category: Special
Video Category: Annual Report
#SIUE 18
Selfies
SIUE Women’s Soccer Poster
Award:
Silver
Award: Bronze
Category: Social
Media Category:
Poster
Award:
Bronze
Award: Merit
Category: TV
Single
Category: Special Publications
Award:
Merit
Award: Merit
Category:
Website
Category: Student Viewbook
Gold awards were granted to 290 institutions, and silver awards were awarded to 206 institutions. Judges for the Educational Advertising Awards consisted of a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors, marketing and advertising professionals, and the editorial board of *Higher Education Marketing Report*.
