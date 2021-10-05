EDWARDSVILLE – A new Southern Illinois University Edwardsville accelerated combined degree program is helping students save time and money while receiving a high-quality education that will jump-start their careers.

The School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) has launched an accelerated combined bachelor’s (B.S.) in exercise science and master’s (M.S.) in exercise physiology degree program for individuals interested in advanced study in or a career as:

Exercise specialists directing cardiac and/or diabetic preventive and rehabilitative programs

Strength and conditioning specialists

Providers in hospitals or corporate wellness settings

Aspiring specialists in medicine, nursing, chiropractic, athletic training, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and other related health disciplines

“The accelerated combined degree program allows students to complete a bachelor’s in exercise science and a master’s in exercise physiology in a total of five academic years,” said Brianne Guilford, PhD, associate professor in the SEHHB Department of Applied Health. “While moving seamlessly from the undergraduate program to graduate studies, students receive the benefits of both curriculums to jump-start their career.”

“The program offers simultaneous credit toward undergraduate and graduate degrees in the fall, spring and summer, making it an ideal choice for students to complete both degrees in less time and cost,” added Erik Kirk, PhD, professor in the Department of Applied Health.

Article continues after sponsor message

The accelerated combined degree in exercise science (B.S.) and exercise physiology (M.S.) allows students to complete up to nine credit hours of approved graduate courses during their undergraduate senior year. These credit hours are shared and apply to both the bachelor’s in exercise science and the master's in exercise physiology.

Required graduate-level courses that can be taken during the senior year of undergraduate for dual credit include advanced exercise physiology, pathophysiology and treatment of obesity, advanced exercise assessment and prescription, and advanced human nutrition and metabolism. Students must complete either an internship or thesis before their intended graduation date.

Current exercise science undergraduate students who have maintained a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA, earned an A or B in KIN 350 Exercise Physiology, and are within 32 credit hours of bachelor’s completion are encouraged to apply.

For more information about the program, visit siue.edu/academics/undergraduate/degrees-and-programs/exercise-science/accelerated-combined-degrees .

The School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields, including public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching and learning. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

More like this: