Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is kicking off the spring 2021 semester with creative and safe activities.

Volunteer faculty, staff and students stood outside on Tuesday, Jan. 19 holding Ask Me! signs. The volunteers greeted students on their first day of classes and helped them navigate campus.

In the Goshen Lounge, free ‘e’ masks were distributed. Additionally, the Campus Activities Board (CAB) launched its Back 2 School programs with a Back 2 School Box Pick-up offering. Students picked up a bag of goodies to help get their semester started.

Upcoming CAB events include:

For a complete list of activities, students should visit CAB’s Get Involved page and follow CAB on social media @SIUECAB.

