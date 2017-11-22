EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is introducing online organizational talent management courses that provide instruction and practical applications for incorporating industrial/organizational psychology into organizational decision-making. Enrollment is open now for the non-credit course modules that will begin in February.

Topics include gathering high-quality survey data, analyzing and interpreting survey results, and designing structured interviews to improve the selection process accuracy. Courses are taught by Joel Nadler, PhD, associate professor of psychology in SIUE’s School of Education, Health and Human Behavior, an experienced professor and practitioner of industrial/organizational psychology,

“Self-paced online courses can help you effectively use data to drive better decision-making in your organization,” said Megan O’Loughlin, a master’s candidate and teaching assistant in industrial/organizational psychology. “Courses provide both theory and practical applications, so content can be applied directly in your role.”

For more information, contact otm.siue@gmail.com or visit siue.edu/educationaloutreach.

Register at siue.edu/educationaloutreach/register.

