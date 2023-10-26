EDWARDSVILLE - After being arrested and charged with prostitution, a former employee of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) University Housing recently resigned.

Cory L. Harlan, 43, of Edwardsville, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. and charged with prostitution by the SIUE Police Department.

According to the SIUE Police Activity Blotter for October 2023, Harlan “was fingerprinted, photographed, processed and released with a Notice to Appear.”

Harlan formerly worked as the Community Director for the 400 side of Cougar Village, one of the student housing facilities on the SIUE campus. Harlan’s name and photo are now absent from the Cougar Village staff webpage.

According to The Alestle, SIUE’s student news organization, Housing Director Mallory Sidarous announced Harlan’s resignation in an email to students and named Brandon Perjak as the 400 side’s “immediate supervisor” while a “plan for coverage” is developed.

The SIUE Police Department declined to comment on the ongoing investigation. They referred inquiries to the university’s Marketing and Communications Department, a representative from which could not be reached at the time of this writing.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

