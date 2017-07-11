EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s division of Enrollment Management and the Office of Undergraduate Admissions are hosting the Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling (IACAC) Camp College program today through Friday, July 14 on the SIUE campus.

Camp College provides Illinois rising seniors with the unique opportunity to learn about the college search and application process firsthand from college admission professionals and high school counselors. Activities take place in the Morris University Center, Peck Hall, Rendleman Hall and Evergreen Hall.

“We are excited to welcome students and their guests to campus during these four days,” said Kelley Brooks, SIUE assistant director of admissions. “We are sure they will see why SIUE is a great place to learn more about college and possibly be their college choice. In addition, they will also be able to see the welcoming atmosphere from all in the SIUE community.”

Participants learn about navigating a college fair, essay writing, identifying college fit/match, financial aid and many more useful topics. In addition, campers are paired with a counselor/mentor who they retain for the 2017-18 school year.

The students stay in Bluff Hall for the duration of the camp, and enjoy breakfast and lunch each day in the Morris University Center.

For details regarding IACAC Camp College, contact the SIUE Office of Admissions at 618-650-3705.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

