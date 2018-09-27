EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students are showing their school spirit this week as they engage in a weeklong series of Homecoming activities and events.

From getting free rides to class from Uber Eddie, a chalk mural contest and chili cook-off to a festive golf cart parade and bonfire, students joined together to celebrate being Cougars.

“Being involved is a great way to build connections and make memories on campus,” said Benjamin Schlect, president of Sigma Tau Gamma and a junior studying mechanical engineering. “We love our campus. We love being Cougars. And, we’re glad to have the opportunity to show that during Homecoming!”

“I’m a freshman, so I’m really excited for all that is happening during Homecoming week,” added Amy Do, of O’Fallon, Mo.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Homecoming makes everybody happy,” said senior Frederick Smith, of Chicago. “It brings a sense of community.”

Homecoming week continues with the ninth annual SIUE Alumni Hall of Fame Dinner on Friday, Sept. 28. The SIUE Alumni Association will host the third annual Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run on Saturday, Sept. 29. To register, visit runsignup.com/CougarsUnleashed.

Additionally, multiple SIUE Athletics events will offer ample opportunities to cheer on the Cougars. For ticket information to all intercollegiate sporting events, visit siuecougars.com.

Alumni are also invited to return to campus to cheer on men’s soccer as the Cougars take on Belmont University at Korte Stadium. The Homecoming Pre-Game Tailgate is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 on the Korte Stadium lawn. For more information, visit siue.edu/homecoming/events/alumni-tailgate.

A complete schedule of events can be found at siue.edu/homecoming.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: