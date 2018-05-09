EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2018 Spring commencement exercises for 2,091 eligible graduates Friday and Saturday, May 4-5 in the Vadalabene Center on campus.

SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook bestowed degrees upon students from the Graduate School and the Schools of Business and Nursing on Friday, May 4.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Ceremonies were held on Saturday, May 5 for graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences and the Schools of Engineering, Pharmacy, and Education, Health and Human Behavior.

Article continues after sponsor message

The names of the graduates are attached, categorized by state, then hometown alphabetically.

Honors for undergraduate students are indicated as follows:

* Cum Laude (GPA 3.50-3.74)
** Magna Cum Laude (GPA 3.75-3.89)
*** Summa Cum Laude (GPA 3.9 or higher)
+ Honors Scholars

A list of graduates can be viewed by clicking here.

More like this:

Jul 4, 2023 - Several Area Students Graduate From Missouri S&T

Jun 12, 2023 - Raffaelle, Pizzo and Walters Earn Iowa State University Degrees

Oct 17, 2023 - Embrich & Elliott Law Firm Opens its Doors to Serve Families in Alton

Jul 21, 2023 - Edwardsville's Josh Kleinheider Receives Bachelor Of Science In Chemistry From Rockhurst University

Jul 3, 2023 - Jerseyville's Flowers Receives Master's, Edwardsville's Boyer Bachelor's Degree From Wichita State

 