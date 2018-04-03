EDWARDSVILLE - Prospective students are invited to explore the possibilities of an advanced degree at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate Admissions Spring Open House from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 11 in the Morris University Center’s Meeting Room A.

According to the Council for Graduate Schools, an advanced degree can:

Influence how fast and far you can advance in your career

Increase your earnings and the amount of responsibility you assume

Enhance decision-making responsibilities

Provide greater career flexibility

The open house will feature information on SIUE’s more than 100 graduate programs, which include master’s degrees, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs. Information will also be available on graduate admission requirements and financial support.

“SIUE’s diverse array of programs make it an excellent option for the pursuit of an advanced degree,” said Jim Monahan, director of graduate admissions at SIUE. “We invite prospective students to discover the many opportunities for educational advancement during our open house. Graduate admissions representatives will be onsite and happy to discuss the admission process.”

During the Graduate Admissions Spring Open House, the graduate school application fee will be waived for prospective graduate students who apply at the event—a savings of $40.

For additional information or to pre-register for the event, please visit siue.edu/graduate-admissions. Interested students may also call (618) 650-3705 or email graduateadmissions@siue.edu.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (EdD) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (PhD), and the College of Arts and Sciences features an Environmental Resources and Policy cooperative PhD.

