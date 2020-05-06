EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) May 2020 graduate Kathleen Antos is making history as she completes her degree, while putting her compassionate care and technical skills to critical use amid a global pandemic.

Antos, of Crest Hill, will earn a bachelor’s in nursing from the SON during SIUE’s May 2020 commencement ceremonies, being held virtually on Saturday, May 9.

“This has definitely not been the end of college that I expected,” Antos explained. “COVID-19 has created a scary and uncertain time for many.”

Her passion for taking care of others formed at an early age thanks to an “extremely accident prone” older brother. Her first “patient” is the one who suggested Antos study nursing.

“I started to research nursing schools, and found SIUE by looking up top nursing programs in the Midwest,” Antos recalled. “SIUE was ranked extremely high. I received a valuable scholarship and was offered direct admission into the program. Things just fell into place.”

Now, Antos is a nurse assistant at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Hospital in St. Louis, where she cares for patients with a variety of complex diseases who require high-quality care.

“I love caring for these children and working alongside the most inspiring nurses a student could ever wish to have as mentors,” Antos said. She and her colleagues are exhibiting their compassionate care as much as ever as they deal with issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At Ranken Jordan, we have implemented more intense protocols for personal protective equipment (PPE) and limited the number of visitors our children can see,” she explained. “The biggest impact on our day-to-day work involves caring even more for our kiddos. They miss their families and are only allowed a certain number of visitors. The staff at Ranken Jordan are wonderful. We attempt to show our love for these kids when their loved ones must remain physically distant. The kids have been able to call and video chat with their families during this time to stay connected and optimistic.”

In addition to the changes she has experienced at work, Antos has also had to make major adjustments to her academic studies as courses were moved online to meet health and safety directives.

“The greatest challenge I have faced while transitioning to an online education has been self-discipline,” Antos said. “I typically spend most of my waking hours at the library or in class/clinical. I do not study or focus well in the comfort of my own home and am missing my quiet Lovejoy Library.”

Despite the challenges she’s faced at the end of her academic journey, Antos remains excited for her future nursing career and above all, grateful for the support she has received at home and SIUE.

“SIUE is truly blessed to have such amazing and caring staff members in the nursing program,” she said. “I have always felt supported and encouraged to be my best and keep moving forward even when this program gets difficult.”

“Of course, I also have the best support system at home cheering me on through every exam, project and now the biggest milestone in my college career – graduation,” she added. “My parents have had to answer endless phone calls where I cried and claimed I couldn’t do this anymore. But, they never allowed me to quit. My fiancé Ryan has also been incredibly encouraging and helpful during this change to online learning. I am thankful for his love and support, too!”

