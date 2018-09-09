COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – For the second straight round, SIUE golf lowered its score, dropping two strokes for a third-round 294. The Cougars finished Air Force's Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational in 13th place.

The Cougars finished with an 888. Colorado came from behind to win the team title at 855. Wyoming finished at 860 for second place. UC Davis scored an 861 to finish third.

Freshman Brooks Jungbluth led the Cougars with a 219 to tie for 30th place. Conor Dore shot 221 to tie for 41st. Kyle Slattery and Grant Gavin tied for 56th. Presley Mackelburg tied for 88th.

Colorado's Daniel O'Laughlin earned medalist honors with a seven-under-par 209. Tadhg Campbell, of New Mexico State, was a shot back in second place. Northern Colorado's Colby Welch and New Mexico State's Mike McGilton tied for third at five-under-par.

The Cougars return to action Sept. 15-16 at the EKU Intercollegiate, presented by Raising Cane's.

