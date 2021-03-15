BARTONVILLE – SIUE golf edged Bradley by three strokes Saturday, taking the second of two duals between the two schools. The Cougars outshot the Braves 286 (-2) to 289 (+1) Saturday at Coyote Creek Golf Club.

Anthony Ruthey fired a career-low 69 to claim individual medalist honors.

"I was really proud of the guys to pick up this win today at Bradley," SIUE Head Coach Derrick Brown said. Anthony shot his career low and played great all day."

Also, for the Cougars, Brook Jungbluth and Luke Ludwig, who played as an individual, tied for second at one-under 71. TJ Baker and Tanner Collins, also playing as an individual, shot even-par 72 and tied for fifth place.

Peder Lehmann Brunnsjö finished ninth at one-over 73. Connor Neighbors, Parker McEachern and Zak Butt all tied for 10th at 74 (+2). Presley Mackelburg (75) finished 14th and Bensen Tyrrell (78) finished 16th.

"The whole team showed some great depth today with our scores," Brown added. "Five guys shooting par or better is a great day. I'm hopeful this will give some confidence going into Missouri State next week."

SIUE next travels to Springfield, Missouri for the Twin Oaks Intercollegiate March 22-23.