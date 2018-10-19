EDWARDSVILLE - The Friends of Art, along with the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Art and Design, will host its 42nd annual Art Auction on Friday, March 22, 2019. The site will be in the Art West Gallery located in the Art and Design West building on the SIUE campus.

The 2019 auction will offer original artworks donated by faculty, visiting artists, alumni, friends and advanced students. Doors open at 6 p.m., and Ahrens & Niemeier auctioneers will start the bidding at 7 p.m. Additional work will be available in a silent auction.

To view images of the artwork to be auctioned, visit the Friends of Art SIUE on Facebook, at foasiue.squarespace.com or attend a preview in the gallery on Thursday afternoon, March 21, 2019.

The auction is a spirited event that features friendly competition providing participants a great deal of excitement in bidding and acquiring artwork.

Tickets are $7 for the general public and can be purchased at the door. Admission is free to all students, auction donors and members of the Friends of Art. Complimentary food will be provided, and a cash bar will also be available.

Complimentary parking will be provided in Lot B (SIUE’s Visitor’s Lot). A drop off area is available next to the back entrance of the Art and Design West building.

Since l977, the Friends of Art organization has assisted the SIUE Department of Art and Design in staging this fundraiser. Last year’s auction allowed the department to invite 16 local, national and international artists and scholars to the SIUE campus in addition to providing funds for 40 students to attend a national conference.

For more information on Friends of Art, visit siue.edu/artsandsciences/art, Friends website foasiue.squarespace.com, or the Friends of Art SIUE Facebook page. E-mails may be directed to friendsofart.siue@yahoo.com.

