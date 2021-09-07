SIUE Finishes Third at EIU Walt Crawford Invite, Edwardsville's Roland Prenzler Leads Men's Team To Third At EIU
CHARLESTON, Ill. – Kassidy's Dexheimer's seventh-place finish at the EIU Walt Crawford Invitational highlighted the season-opening women's cross country meet for the Cougars.
Dexheimer was SUE's top runner in the 5K race in 18 minutes, 33.74 seconds.
SIUE placed third as a team with host Eastern Illinois winning the meet with 29 points followed by Illinois (31), SIUE (72), Kaskaskia (124) and Defiance (133).
Other SIUE finishers were Alexis Fischer (18th/19:52.82), Chessy Nikonowicz (20th/20:00.72), Kaitlyn Walker (21st/20:08.27), Gabby Wood (24th/20:17.32), Natalia Rodriguez (28th/21:16.76), and Alexis Edgar (31st/21:57.59).
Next up for the Cougars is the Illinois State Redbird Invite on Sept. 17.
CHARLESTON, Ill. – Roland Prenzler led the SIUE contingent Friday at the EIU Walt Crawford Invitational.
The season-opening men's cross country meet for the Cougars led to a third-place team finish. Host Eastern Illinois won the meet with 18 points followed by Illinois (44), SIUE (67), Kaskaskia (102) and Defiance (131).
Prenzler placed seventh overall in a field of 49 runners. He finished the 8K course in 25 minutes, 41.24 seconds. Other SIUE finishers were Tyler Guthrie (17th/27:07.10), Cameron Woodard (22nd/27:16.34), Blake Panagos (25th/27:24.12), and Joseph Stone (31st/30:46.40).
