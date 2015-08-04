EDWARDSVILLE – After unveiling most of his team's nonconference opponents in May, SIUE men's basketball Head Coach Jon Harris has finalized the 2015-16 schedule for the Cougars.

The Cougars will open the season with three straight home contests beginning with an exhibition game against Fontbonne Monday, Nov. 9. The regular season begins Friday, Nov. 13 against Arkansas State. Saint Louis then comes to the Vadalabene Center Tuesday, Nov. 17. The Cougars also will play November home games against Campbell (Nov. 24) and Green Bay (Nov. 30). SIUE travels for games at IPFW (Nov. 21) and Butler (Nov. 28).

While four of six contests are at home in the month of November, the Cougars will tune up for the Ohio Valley Conference season with a stretch of five of seven games on the road in the month of December.

Article continues after sponsor message

The month begins with three consecutive road contests: at Milwaukee (Dec. 3), at Northwestern (Dec. 5) and at SIU Carbondale (Dec. 9). The Cougars then will play two of the next three games at home. SIUE plays host to Portland State (Dec. 12) and Grand Canyon (Dec. 28). In between is a first-ever visit to Southern California (Dec. 21).

"We are pleased to announce our entire nonconference slate," Harris said. "It will prove to be a challenging schedule, which is something that excites us. I've always felt the programs that compete in November and December better prepare themselves for success during league play. We have a good balance of home and road games, and we've managed to bring quality opponents into the VC for our fans to see."

The nonconference schedule will complement the 16-game OVC slate, which begins with a road trip to Jacksonville State (Dec. 31) and Tennessee Tech (Jan. 2). The schedule includes home dates with 2015 OVC Tournament champion Belmont, Morehead State, Eastern Kentucky, Murray State, Austin Peay, Eastern Illinois, Southeast Missouri, and UT Martin.

Game times will be announced at a later date.

More like this: