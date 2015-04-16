The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees today approved fee-related changes for the Edwardsville campus for the fall and spring terms of the 2015-16 academic year. The changes made during the board’s meeting on the Edwardsville campus included housing occupancy rates and the student fees for Information Technology, Textbook Rental and Intercollegiate Athletics.

Other fee changes were approved for the Student Welfare and Activity Fee (SWAF), Facilities, the Morris University Center and resident meal plans.

Annual rental rates for a shared room at Woodland, Prairie and Bluff residence halls will be $5,760 compared with the current charge of $5,590. A deluxe single room will cost $11,520 annually compared with $11,180 now.

Annual housing rates at Evergreen Hall will be $6,120 for a shared apartment in fall 2015 compared to $5,940 now. A private apartment in fall 2015 will be $8,170 compared to $7,930 now. A private suite rate in fall 2015 will be $6,930 as opposed to $6,730 now.

Upperclassmen residing in Cougar Village Apartments will pay $4,380 per year in fall 2015 for a shared room compared with $4,250 paid currently per year. A single room will cost $6,500 annually compared with $6,310 now. A deluxe single room has increased to $7,500 per year compared with $7,310 now.

Families in Cougar Village, now paying $1,050 per month for a two-bedroom, unfurnished apartment, will pay $1,080 in the fall 2015. A family paying $1,230 per month now for a furnished two-bedroom apartment will pay $1,265 per month in fall 2015. Families in a three-bedroom unfurnished apartment now paying $1,180 per month will pay $1,215 per month in fall 2015. A three-bedroom furnished apartment is now $1,380 per month and will be $1,420 in fall 2015.

Occupancy fee rate increases will offset inflationary cost increases, fund debt service payments, maintain adequate fund balances in housing operations and provide for administrative costs.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dining Services received a 3.1 percent increase per semester in the meal plan charges for residents living in residence halls on the mandatory meal plan. The rates were developed for the academic year effective fall 2015 to offset inflationary cost increases in labor and food.

The Information Technology fee will change from $7.25 per credit hour to $7.35, a 1.4 percent increase resulting in a full-time undergraduate student paying $220.50 annually (two academic semesters of 15 hours each) compared with $217.50, currently. This fee helps defray the costs of supporting computing resources and networking infrastructure on campus.

Textbook rental fees will increase by $99 for the academic year effective fall 2015 from $390 to $489. In recent years, SIUE has adopted electronic materials at the request of faculty. The 25.4 percent increase will offset the additional digital cost and other inflationary operating costs such as increases in salaries and the cost of books, provide necessary levels of service and maintain an appropriate fund balance.

A full-time undergraduate student (30 credit hours) will pay an Intercollegiate Athletics annual fee of $363.40 beginning in the fall, a change from the current rate of $352.80. The approved 3 percent increase of $10.60 will support the annual operating expenses associated with an NCAA Division I program and will move the program toward established fund balance targets.

Annually (for a full-time student enrolled in 15 hours during fall and spring)

FY15 FY16 Change

Student Welfare & Activity $233.20 $236.00 + 1.2 %

Facilities $585.00 $601.50 + 2.8 %

University Center $333.00 $343.50 + 3.2 %

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottom land and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

More like this: