EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook, PhD, will oversee the 2018 Fall Commencement exercises Friday and Saturday, Dec. 14-15. Ceremonies in the Vadalabene Center on campus for the 1,217 eligible graduates will be Friday at 2 p.m., and Saturday at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

SIU System Interim President Kevin J. Dorsey, PhD, MD, will address the School of Nursing (SON) at 2 p.m. Friday. Jessica Lohman, who earned a bachelor’s in nursing, is the student speaker.

The Saturday morning student speaker is John Thomas, who earned a bachelor’s in computer management and information systems, and led SIUE’s Army ROTC program as Cadet Battalion Commander. The morning session features the Graduate School, and the Schools of Business, and Education, Health and Human Behavior.

Sandra Weissinger, PhD, associate professor of sociology in the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), is SIUE’s 2018 Teaching Excellence Award winner. Sarah VanSlette, PhD, associate professor of applied communication studies in CAS, is the 2018 Great Teacher Award recipient as selected by the SIUE Alumni Association. They will address graduates during the Saturday afternoon ceremony that features the Graduate School, College of Arts and Sciences, and School of Engineering.

The Saturday afternoon student speaker is Yelana Moton, who earned a bachelor’s in construction management from the School of Engineering.

A full Vadalabene Center at SIUE for commencement ceremonies.

