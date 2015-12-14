EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Interim Chancellor Stephen Hansen will oversee the 2015 Fall Commencement exercises Saturday, Dec. 19. Ceremonies for the 1,121 eligible graduates will be at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Vadalabene Center on campus.

Wendy Fuchs, PhD and associate professor of special education and teaching disorders in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior, is SIUE’s 2015 Teaching Excellence Award winner. She will provide the commencement address during the morning ceremony for the Graduate School, and the Schools of Business, Nursing and Education, Health and Human Behavior.

The student speaker in the morning will be Brandi Jackson, who earned a bachelor’s in accountancy from the School of Business.

Stephen Hupp, PhD and associate professor of psychology in the College of Arts and Sciences, will provide the commencement address for the afternoon session to the Graduate School, College of Arts and Sciences, and School of Engineering. The SIUE Alumni Association selected Hupp as its 2015 Great Teacher Award winner.

The student speaker for the afternoon ceremony will be Louis Bourgeois, who earned a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from the School of Engineering.

