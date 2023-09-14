EDWARDSVILLE – On Tuesday, Sept. 12, faculty and staff members from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville visited first-year residents in Bluff, Prairie and Woodland Halls and transfer students in Cougar Village Apartments. House Calls is designed to engage first-year and transfer students in conversation with faculty and staff early in their transition to campus.

“House Calls is a valuable opportunity staff and faculty have to connect with residents in their living spaces,” said Mallory Sidarous, director of University Housing. “It is always a pleasure to talk with residents about their experiences in and out of the classroom since the start of the academic year.”

The program provides the opportunity for residents to connect with a friendly face. House Calls saw great success with dozens of campus administrators connecting with residents about how they have been adjusting to on-campus living, classes, programs, student organizations, and any concerns they may have. This is University Housing’s 20th year organizing the program.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The moment I stepped onto campus last fall I fell in love with this school,” stated Allison Szostak, Woodland Hall resident and House Calls student participant. “Everyone is so welcoming and supportive of each other’s journeys.”

“We are intentional with when we schedule this event, as it is often a point in the semester where students may start to recognize the need for resources to help support their success, and we are happy to help point them in the right direction,” Sidarous continued. “I am grateful for the staff and faculty that give of their time to be part of this impactful event.”

For more information about House Calls, please contact Mallory Sidarous, director of University Housing at 618-650-4628 or msidaro@siue.edu .

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 12,500.

More like this: