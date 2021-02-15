EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering seniors Austin Mattingly, Cody Smith and Joel Kuhlmann received $1,500 scholarships from the Illinois Professional Land Surveyors Association (IPLSA) at its annual conference.

A Marshall native, Mattingly is a construction management major with a land surveying specialization. He received the Seiler Instrument and Manufacturing Scholarship. Mattingly gained a variety of work experiences as an intern with Knight and Associates Surveying, LLC, of Paris. He also served as an intern for the past three summers with the Illinois Dept. of Transportation (IDOT) District 5.

“The scholarships have helped me achieve my goals, which is to ultimately obtain my bachelor’s in construction management with the land surveying specialization, and a minor in business administration,” said Mattingly, who received an IPLSA scholarship for the third consecutive year. “The awards mean a lot to me as it has been a lengthy journey for me to get to where I am. But the end of the tunnel is almost near, and my goal of getting a full-time job in the surveying industry is a few months away.”

Scheduled to graduate in May 2021, Mattingly plans to work for a surveying company that will allow for professional growth and to gain the best experience in the industry possible. He plans to become a licensed land surveyor (PLS) in both Illinois and Indiana.

Smith, a civil engineering major from Mason, earned the Michael Curtis Memorial Scholarship.

Kuhlmann, of Edwardsville, received the Neil Lee Memorial Scholarship. He attended the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS) in 2017.

IPLSA is a not-for-profit organization representing the interests of the surveying profession in Illinois. Its mission includes the advancement of the land surveying profession by promoting high standards of practice and conduct, by upholding the Illinois Land Surveyors Act, and by supporting and encouraging members through continuing education, professional association, and the use of current technology.

The SIUE School of Engineering is one of the largest engineering schools in the region. It offers comprehensive and affordable engineering programs with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. Students gain hands-on experience in the School’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the new Fowler Student Design Center.

Photo (L-R): SIUE School of Engineering students Joel Kuhlmann and Cody Smith received Illinois Professional Land Surveyors Association scholarships.

