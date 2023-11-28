EAST ST. LOUIS – End-of-the-year gifts are needed, valued and provided by real-life “angels,” according to three Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School (CHS) students.

CHS students A’Khyra Allen, Dannica Davis and Patrick Washington have been recipients of the CHS Angel Tree Campaign and fondly recall presents of yesteryear.

“During the pandemic, we couldn’t go out, and the supplies that the Charter School gave us really helped out,” said CHS senior Allen. “I liked getting the notebooks, pencils and folders.”

“I really loved our varsity jacket coats,” said CHS senior Davis. “They had our school logo and creed and were warm and cute! Charter School always thinks about not just what we may want, but what we need. A lot of students needed warm jackets.”

“Over the years, I have been glad to receive sweatpants, a jacket coat and boxes of snacks,” said CHS junior Washington. “I loved the coat! I really feel blessed to have received everything that they have given us through the years.”

“I think everyone looks forward to the Angel Tree gifts,” commented Davis “It’s very much appreciated. The gifts come in handy, and it adds an element of surprise at the end of the year.”

“Because of the love and care they show us, I feel a real personal connection to the Charter School,” said Allen. “It’s not just because of the gifts.”

Allen and Davis added that CHS seniors received a black sweatsuit with the names of each student in the Class of 2024 on the back of the jacket.

“I love going to school here,” said Davis. “Dr. (Gina) Jeffries (CHS director), Dr. (Liza) Cummings (CHS assistant director) and the administration in general are very hands on with the students. They pay attention to you. They want you to succeed. Then they are constantly looking for ways to help in very real ways.”

The CHS is still accepting donations in their campaign to raise $15,000. To donate, visit the following link, to make a donation of any size.

For more information, contact CHS treasurer Anne DeToye at anmoore@siue.edu or visit?the 2023 CHSAngelTree Campaign.

The SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School is a school-of-choice for families in the East St. Louis School District 189. The mission of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School is to prepare students who are career- and college-ready upon graduation. To achieve this mission, the school and its staff will positively impact the educational and economic lives of East St. Louis, Illinois youth through individualized instruction in core academic subjects, exploration of career interests and aptitudes, assistance in realizing students’ talents, high academic goals, and expectations that graduates will become competitive employees for the 21st century.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

