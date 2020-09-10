EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s DREAM Collective and Anti-Racism Task Force are hosting a webinar, entitled “Re-thinking Diversity & Multicultural Trainings for Professions” from 10:30 a.m.-noon CDT Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Registration is available at https://siue.zoom.us/webinar/ register/WN_z5IqmjpeQnCt48e- BGxXIA. College faculty, administrators, presidents and others are invited to join.

For a few decades, higher education has operated under the model that having a designated “diversity” or “multicultural” course in certain program curricula would provide degree seekers with competency in these areas. With the growing presence of movements like #BLM and #metoo in the cultural zeitgeist, is an update to this model warranted?

This panel discussion will explore the experiences of teaching multicultural content in the training of helping professionals, including examples of how said content has been/can be embedded across program curricula.

Article continues after sponsor message

Featured speakers will include SIUE’s Courtney R. Boddie, PhD, LCPC, NCC, associate dean of students for diversity and inclusion and director of counseling services; J.T. Snipes, PhD, assistant professor and co-director of the College Student Personnel Administration program in the Department of Educational Leadership; Jayashree George, DA, ATR-BC, LMFT, SEP, assistant professor in the Art Therapy Counseling program; and Jennifer Hernandez, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Teaching and Learning.

A team of faculty activists from the SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior launched the DREAM Collective in June. The group is building on decades of scholarship to conduct the important work of Dismantling Racism through Education, Advocacy and Mobilization. SIUE’s Anti-Racism Task Force includes University administration, and a faculty of experts in equity scholarship and advocacy.

For more information, contact the DREAM Collective at TheDREAMCollective@siue.edu and follow the DREAM Collective on Facebook @dreamcollective20, Twitter @DREAMcollect20 and Instagram @DREAMcollective20.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: