SIUE Department of Accounting is Number 1 in Latest Survey of Education Cases by Brigham Young University
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville takes the lead in BYU's latest accounting education case rankings. Three individual SIUE faculty members also rank in the top 10 of individual researchers publishing educational cases.
“Creating these cases helps keep our faculty as well as our students up to date and helps us prepare our students for the accounting profession of tomorrow, as opposed to yesterday or even today,” said Jamie Hoelscher, associate professor of accounting in the SIUE School of Business. "It also helps us maintain credibility and recognition from area firms who are trying to train their new hires and workforce on similar topics.”
The three faculty members in the top 10 category are Jamie Hoelscher; Andrew Gross, associate professor of accounting and chair of the department; and Brad Reed, professor and interim associate dean of accounting.
Reed said of the commendation, “It is really an honor to be recognized as a department in the development of teaching cases and it reflects the work of many current and prior accounting faculty at SIUE. Having great colleagues to work with makes the development of the cases an enjoyable process.”
Brigham Young University (BYU) distributes a yearly ranking of accounting programs and faculty based on various research categories.
“BYU has been a leader in accounting research and they developed the accounting research rankings to be able to measure their own research productivity. Over time the project grew and allows accounting programs to evaluate their research productivity against other university accounting programs,” said Reed.
According to Hoelscher, 2022 accounting topics that were considered ranged from the taxation of digital currency, revenue recognition, data analytics, data visualization, and automated auditing.
“The cases help provide a context for students to learn new, often challenging topics in a practice-based environment, often using data or other financial information from real companies,” said Hoelscher.
SIUE’s strong showing is a result of the department’s focus on timely issues often revolving around new standards or new technology, keeping students prepared for the profession beyond course materials.
