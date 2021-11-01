NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Kassidy Dexheimer placed 11th overall Saturday and earned second team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors at the league's cross country postseason meet.

Running on a wet course at Percy Werner Park, Dexheimer finished in 18 minutes 46.2 seconds.

As a team, the Cougars placed eighth in a field of 10 teams.

Other SIUE finishers included Kaitlyn Walker (19:38.9), Alexis Fischer (19:50.9), Emily Lemke (19:59.9), Natalia Rodriguez (20:18.0), Gabby Wood (20:19.1), Chessy Nikonowicz (20:49.7) and Alexis Edgar (23:46.0).

