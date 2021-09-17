EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's and men's cross country head to Normal, Illinois, for the Illinois State Redbird Invite Friday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 6K women's race is set to begin at 5 p.m. The men's 8K race follows at 5:45 p.m. The two events take place at Weibring Golf Club on the campus of host Illinois State.

This is the second official race of the 2021 fall season for the Cougars.

Both SIUE teams placed third in the opening meet of the season Sept. 3 in Charleston, Illinois. Roland Prenzler led the men's team with a seventh-place finish. Kassidy Dexheimer was SIUE's top runner in the women's race with a seventh-place finish.

More like this:

Apr 21, 2024 - Prenzler, McClain, Lead Efforts: Area Athletes For SIUE Have A Big Day Indiana State Gibson Invitational

May 14, 2024 - SIUE Student-Athletes Record 3.259 Cumulative GPA, Extend 3.0 Streak

Mar 29, 2024 - SIUE Track and Field Begins Outdoor Slate at Joey Haines Invitational/WashU Distance Carnival

Mar 5, 2024 - OVC Basketball Championships Tickets Are Available

Nov 7, 2023 - Marquette Grad Riley Vickrey, MSSU Squad Qualify For National Cross Country Championships

 