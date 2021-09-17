EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's and men's cross country head to Normal, Illinois, for the Illinois State Redbird Invite Friday.

The 6K women's race is set to begin at 5 p.m. The men's 8K race follows at 5:45 p.m. The two events take place at Weibring Golf Club on the campus of host Illinois State.

This is the second official race of the 2021 fall season for the Cougars.

Both SIUE teams placed third in the opening meet of the season Sept. 3 in Charleston, Illinois. Roland Prenzler led the men's team with a seventh-place finish. Kassidy Dexheimer was SIUE's top runner in the women's race with a seventh-place finish.

