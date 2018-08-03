EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE cross country announced its schedule for the 2018 season Friday. The schedule will include four in-state meets and the return of the John Flamer Invitational hosted by SIUE.

The season will begin Aug. 31 in Carbondale, Illinois, at the Saluki Early Bird. The women's 5K will begin at 5:30 and the men's 5K is set for 6:15 p.m.

SIUE will be playing host to the John Flamer Invitational Sept. 14. The women's 5K will start at 5:30 p.m. and the men's 8K is set for 6:15 p.m.

"The team is looking forward to our home meet," SIUE Assistant Coach Kayla Brown said. "We get to race on the beautiful training grounds we have here at SIUE."

Next up for the Cougars will be the Loyola Lakefront Invitational in Chicago Sept. 29. The women's 5K will begin at 11:15 a.m. and the men's 8K will be at 12 p.m.

"The Loyola Lakefront Invitational is a new meet for us," added Brown. "It will provide another great team experience as we head into the second half of our season."

SIUE's last regular season meet will be the Bradley Pink Classic in Peoria, Illinois, at Bradley University Oct. 12. The women's 6K is set for 3:15 p.m. and the men's 8k at 4 p.m.

"When running at the Bradley Classic, we will have the opportunity to preview the Midwest Regional course," said Brown.

The Ohio Valley Conference Championships will be held at Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The women are set to run the 5K at 9 a.m. and the men's 8K will start at 10 a.m.

The women's NCAA Regionals will be in Peoria, Illinois, with the 6K set to begin at 11 a.m. The men's NCAA Regional is also in Peoria. The men's 10K is scheduled for a 12 p.m. start.

Full Men's Schedule

Full Women's Schedule

