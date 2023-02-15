EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Cougar Baja team had a great showing at the Winter Baja competition held in January. The team’s newest car, Reeba #81, placed sixth out of 42 teams, an improvement from last year’s competition.

“I was happy to see that our cars are highly competitive competing against some of the best teams in the nation,” said Matthew Buchholz, a senior mechanical engineering student and president of Cougar Baja. “This continued success shows that our dedication to a quality build can help us to perform very well at a variety of events.”

Cougar Baja’s Night Rider #57 had a couple of difficulties during the race, but still placed 20th respectively. Overall, the team was happy with their performance and is looking forward to their next opportunity to compete.

"Being on a team like ours shows students the practical side of engineering and management of time and other critical resources,” Buchholz said. “We have a great time seeing the results of our design through competition and how well our design can perform compared to other teams.”

