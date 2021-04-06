EDWARDSVILLE - The Construction Leadership Institute (CLI) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville celebrated 23 graduates on Friday, April 2 as a part of the CLI Graduation celebration. Catherine Taylor Yank, chief executive officer of Taylor Roofing Company, received the Alumni Leadership Award.

Developed by the SIUE Schools of Business and Engineering, the CLI provides the knowledge, skills and strategies that individuals and companies need in today’s challenging construction industry.

Program Co-Directors Chris Gordon, PhD, associate dean of the SIUE School of Engineering, and Kristine Jarden, director of executive education in the SIUE School of Business, oversaw the ceremony.

“The CLI program is designed to align with leadership development needs of the rapidly changing construction industry,” said Gordon. “The CLI Advisory Board takes an active role in helping us continuously update this unique and innovative leadership program to develop future building industry leaders.”

The CLI Alumni Leadership Award recognizes an outstanding graduate who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to the St. Louis area building community. Under Taylor Yank’s leadership, Jim Taylor, Inc. (Taylor Roofing) has been recognized by some of the largest roofing products manufacturers in the country (Firestone and Carlisle SynTec), as well as the Southern Illinois Builders Association, the St. Louis Business Journal, and the National Association of Women in Construction.

Taylor Yank possesses a bachelor’s from SIUE and an MBA from St. Louis University. She is a 2009 graduate of the CLI. She received the American Society of Professional Engineers 1994 National Estimator of the Year award, and is a Fellow Certified Professional Estimator. Her contributions to the community have been recognized with the Carl L. Schweinfurth Rotarian of the Year award in 2000. Jim Taylor Inc. (Taylor Roofing) was honored as the Mississippi Valley Business of the Year in 1998 from the Family Business Forum at SIUE.

“We are pleased to present Catherine with the CLI Alumni Leadership Award,” said Gordon. “Her sustained commitment to advancing the building industry and community exemplifies CLI’s mission to produce accomplished leaders who will improve the processes and outcomes in the construction industry.”

The Class of 2021 graduates are:

Josh Ammann

River City Construction

Jeremy Boeser

The Korte Company

Kelly Boston

O'Shea Builders

Mark Buerck

ARCO National Construction Co.

Shannon Carroll

Alberici Constructors, Inc.

Trisha Cobb

Alberici Constructors, Inc.

Jack Conroy

Johnson Controls

Betsy Dean

Lyon Sheet Metal

Adam Duke

Icon Mechanical

John Flynn

Contegra Construction Co.

Nichole Geiger

S.M. Wilson & Company

Nathan Gibson

Alberici Constructors, Inc.

Ed Green

Kaiser Electric, Inc.

Peter Moller

L. Keeley Construction

Nathan Morries

ARCO National Construction Co.

Dan Niemeier

Alberici Constructors, Inc.

Eric Ren

Alberici Constructors, Inc.

Joe Sutherland

O'Shea Builders

Greta Vetter

Wright Construction Services, Inc.

Lu Webb

Guarantee Electrical

Brian Wheeler

Holland Construction Services, Inc.

Mike Wyatt

Guarantee Electrical

Zac Zellers

Alberici Constructors, Inc.

CLI is an executive education program jointly developed by SIUE’s School of Business and the School of Engineering’s Department of Construction. It brings together professionals from many sectors of the building industry.

Since CLI’s creation, over 450 emerging leaders and executives have benefitted from the nine-week program that strengthens leadership, strategic thinking, communications and key management skills.

For more information on the Construction Leadership Institute, visit siue.edu/cli or call 618-650-2668.

