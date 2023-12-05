SIUE Congratulates Newest SAFB Honorary Commander Class of 2025 Dr. Chris Gordon
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville congratulates Chris Gordon, PhD, associate dean of the School of Engineering (SOE), on his recent induction into Scott Air Force Base (SAFB) 2025 Class of Honorary Commanders. Gordon is one of 24 St. Louis Metro Area community leaders chosen for this role by the 375th Air Mobility Wing, the host wing of SAFB.
“We have an Educational Partnership Agreement with SAFB which we have used to foster collaboration with senior design teams,” said Gordon. “My objective in participating in this program is to continue to strengthen our connection with SAFB.”
Gordon is paired with his assigned commander, Colonel James Clark.Clark serves as Commander, Detachment 9, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Air Force Materiel Command, Scott Air Force Base, Ill. Clark’s work in installation and mission support affects 70,000 personnel in 17 wings.
As Team Scott’s Honorary Commander, Gordon begins a two-year immersion program in various SAFB missions, programs, assets, life and culture.
“This program provides us an opportunity to connect with civic leaders who are not familiar with the military or with the base,” said Col. John Poole, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander. “It gives us a chance to help them understand who we are, what we do and why we do it. We are excited to kick off this new class of honorary commanders, and we look forward to seeing where our conversations with them may lead.”
Gordon’s 2025 class represents business, government and education specialties from area municipalities including O’Fallon, Mascoutah, Belleville, Glen Carbon, St. Clair County, Centralia, Edwardsville and Shiloh in Illinois, and St. Louis, Missouri.
Honorary Commanders take part in unit tours, commander calls, promotion/retirement/change of command ceremonies, and special events. The Honorary Commander program is a unique opportunity to meet regional service members and witness their commitment to SAFB’s global military role.
