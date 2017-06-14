EDWARDSVILLE - The 18-year-old female who died as a result of injuries in the Sunday, June 11, two-vehicle crash at I-57 in Jefferson County, has been identified as Emma Caserotti, a vibrant Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student.

The SIUE community was mourning the loss of Caserotti Wednesday, Marketing and Communications Director Doug McIlhagga said.

A Mt. Vernon native, Caserotti was a member of Alpha Sigma Tau sorority and would have been a sophomore entering SIUE’s College of Arts and Sciences.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Emma Caserotti’s family and friends as they face this tragedy,” said SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “It is heartbreaking to realize a young person’s potential won’t be fully realized. She truly will be missed by all of those who knew her at SIUE.”

Caserotti's vehicle was struck head on in the crash. I-57 southbound was closed for approximately 5 hours at the scene during the traffic crash investigation. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and ISP Zone 7 investigations conducted the inquiry.

Tristen A. Sharp, 18, of Mt. Vernon, a passenger with Caserotti, suffered major injuries and was transported via ambulance to a local hospital and later flown to a regional hospital.

Emma is survived by her parents, Phillip and Wendi Caserotti of Mount Vernon, IL; siblings, Brittany Kryger of Denver, Colo., Nathan Caserotti and wife, Kim of Mascoutah, IL., Autumn Olsen and husband, Pete of Mascoutah, IL., and Amee Mosley and husband, Sam of Geneva, IL.; grandparents, George and Keyma Floyd of Mount Vernon, IL. Emma was preceded in death by her grandparents, Henry and Florence Caserotti and Sherry Floyd; and cousin, Jessica Bonewell.

She graduated St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School & Mt. Vernon Township High School in Mt. Vernon, IL., obtaining a 4.0 through her academic career. She had a continued strong bond with her St. Mary’s classmates and Mt. Vernon High School friends. She was currently a student at SIUE maintaining her excellent academic status.

Emma apparently was looking forward to her secondary education degree to share her heart and her knowledge in helping others. She was already following the path of her chosen field and was employed by Five Star Learning Center in Troy, IL.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mt. Vernon. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at the church. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Mt. Vernon.

