EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, will be honored with the Stellar Performer Award during the 36th St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship and Awards Gala, Saturday, Nov. 4 at the America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Stellar Performer Award from the St. Louis American Foundation,” said James T. Minor, PhD, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor. “This recognition is really a testament to the collective efforts of SIUE’s dedicated faculty, students and staff.”

“Our mission at SIUE is to enroll diverse students,” Minor continued, “and provide them with the support needed to earn a high-quality degree and succeed in their careers, ultimately contributing to the growth and prosperity of our region. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this institution and work towards this important goal.”

Minor will receive one of the top awards that evening, for his work in education, from a foundation that has distributed more than $14 million dollars in scholarships to students in the St. Louis region. During the 2022 celebration more than $2.8 million dollars in scholarships were presented to high achievers, under-financed students, community grants to schools and service organizations.

“I applaud the Foundation for their commitment to support education through scholarships to so many deserving students,” said Minor. “Their dedication to keeping opportunity alive is truly commendable.”

Recently becoming chancellor, Minor’s goal is to position SIUE as the most consequential institution in region for developing the diverse talent needed to power the workforce of the future and to solve the most pressing social problems facing surrounding communities. Minor was formerly with California State University as assistant Vice Chancellor and senior strategist. He was appointed by President Barack Obama, during his term, to serve as deputy assistant secretary in the office of Postsecondary Education at the U.S. Department of Education.

“I look forward to celebrating the achievements of educators at the Salute to Excellence in Education Awards Gala and to hopefully inspire the next generation of leaders,” said Minor.

The St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education Awards was created 36 years ago by the current publisher of the St. Louis American newspaper, Donald M. Suggs. This signature event recognizes local educators for the work they do to elevate the minds and spirits of young people in the community.

The newspaper has continuously printed local news for the Black community since 1928. It has received numerous national awards for its hard-hitting journalism and photography. The publication was founded by Judge Nathan B. Young and several Black businessmen, including Homer G. Phillips. It started out as an eight-page tabloid, with a circulation of just over 2000. Today, it is the single largest weekly newspaper in the state of Missouri, with a distribution of 60,000 printed copies. The St. Louis American is published weekly on Thursdays and can be found in 845 locations throughout St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and portions of Illinois.

The St. Louis American Salute to Excellence in Education takes place Saturday, Nov. 4 at the America’s Center. A reception is at 5 p.m. The Banquet and Awards program will begin at 6 p.m. The post gala entertainment starts at 9 p.m. For more information, visit stlamerican.com or call 314-533-8000.

