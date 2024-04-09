



EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, and Vice Chancellor for University Advancement and SIUE Foundation CEO Connie Collins, CFRE, will gather faculty and staff, students, alumni, friends and community partners for the third annual ONE DAY, ONE SIUE day of giving. The celebration that offers donors an opportunity to “Give Today and Own Tomorrow” will be hosted on the Edwardsville campus in the Meridian Ballroom, Morris University Center on Thursday, April 18 at 6 p.m. The event is free to the public.

ONE DAY, ONE SIUE is the premier fundraiser that underwrites initiatives such as scholarships for deserving students and faculty research in SIUE colleges, Lovejoy Library, Cougar Athletics and the Cougar Cupboard food pantry to support student success. Donors who range from individuals to corporate entities provide opportunities to expand access, provide support and establish a place of belonging for all students.

“This year’s ONE DAY, ONE SIUE comes at a time when SIUE can firmly stand on the premise of offering a top education that is affordable for families,” said Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD. “Our generous donors play a significant role in our ability to provide innovative programming and exceptional scholarship.”

From the inaugural ONE DAY, ONE SIUE event to the following one year later, contributions more than doubled.

ONE DAY, ONE SIUE is a free event with check presentations and live entertainment from the Robert Perry Band on the program.

Visit siue.edu/oneday to register and make a gift. Those who join the festivities will establish connections with SIUE students and administrators, as well as explore opportunities for collaboration with the University. Sponsors who wish to showcase their business at this landmark celebration may visit siue.edu/oneday.

