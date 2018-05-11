GODFREY – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook, a Lewis and Clark Community College alumnus, will deliver the Commencement address at L&C's 47th Annual Commencement ceremony May 16.

Pembrook earned his associate degree from Lewis and Clark in the mid-70s and went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education and piano performance at SIUE, and a doctorate in music education from Florida State University.

“As a first-generation college student from a small rural community, Lewis and Clark Community College played a pivotal role in my higher education journey,” Pembrook said. “I want to thank President Dale Chapman for the invitation to speak at Lewis and Clark’s 47th commencement ceremony. It is a great honor.”

Pembrook became SIUE’s ninth chancellor on Aug. 1, 2016.

Before his return to SIUE, Pembrook served as the vice president for academic affairs at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas from 2011-16. He was the chief academic officer at Washburn, working with faculty, staff, students and administrators from the College of Arts and Sciences; Schools of Applied Studies, Business, Law, and Nursing; the Washburn Institute of Technology; Mabee Library/Student Success Center and Academic Outreach.

Pembrook worked closely with the directors of Washburn’s Center for Community and Civic Engagement, Center for Teaching Excellence and Learning, Honors Program, Leadership Institute, Mulvane Art Museum, Office of International Programs, the KTWU Public Television Station, and the Washburn Transformational Experience Program. In his last five years at Washburn, the university implemented more than 15 new programs.

Before that, Pembrook served at Baker University for four years in several capacities, including executive vice president and provost, interim vice president for enrollment management, acting dean of the School of Professional and Graduate Studies, and special assistant to the president. He also has served as chief academic officer for Baker’s College of Arts and Sciences, School of Education, School of Nursing, and School of Professional and Graduate Studies.

Before joining Baker in 2007, Pembrook was dean at the Conservatory of Music and Dance at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he also served as associate dean of the Conservatory, chair of the Music Education/Music Therapy Division, and Conservatory faculty chair, as well as chair of a four-campus faculty committee reporting to the University of Missouri System president.

“Lewis and Clark Community College and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville have a meaningful impact on the economic and cultural vitality of our region,” said L&C President Dale Chapman. “Chancellor Pembrook brings a unique perspective as a native of Greene County, graduate of Lewis and Clark, and a visionary leader for SIUE.”

This year’s ceremony will take place at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 16, in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre on Lewis and Clark’s Godfrey Campus.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. Additional seating for guests will be provided in The Commons, where the ceremony will be broadcast live on two large screens.

The ceremony will also be streamed online via the college’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/lewisandclarkcc, which will also be shared on Facebook and at www.lc.edu/graduation.

For more information, call (618) 468-5001.

