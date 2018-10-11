EDWARDSVILLE - The Center for Spirituality and Sustainability will be holding its Annual Celebration of World Faiths at the Fuller Dome on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. The program will be a presentation on “Religious Freedom in America: Building Bridges of Trust.”

Dr. Jaymeson Stroud, MD, president of the O’Fallon, Ill. Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints (LDS), will be the featured speaker. He will share stories of religious persecution that LDS members experienced in Illinois and Missouri in the 19th and first half of the 20th centuries to demonstrate the importance of religious freedom, as intended by the founders of our country.

The program will include an animated video that explains in clear terms the origins of the separation of church and state doctrine, and its importance to all faith traditions within the context of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Questions from the audience will follow Stroud’s presentation.

Refreshments and opportunity for fellowship will be provided after the program.

The event is free and open to the public. Parking will be free on campus in Visitor Lot B adjacent to the Fuller Dome.

The Center for Spirituality and Sustainability is a nonprofit multi-faith home for spirituality and sustainability efforts housed in the Buckminster Fuller dome on the SIUE campus.

