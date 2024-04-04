EDWARDSVILLE - The Center for Predictive Analytics (C-PAN) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is offering data science workshops to the public, free of charge.

The workshop series was created to democratize data science training, by providing free access to faculty, students and staff within the Southern Illinois University (SIU) System, which encompasses SIUE and Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIUC). With the workshop series gaining momentum, C-PAN has created a repository of resources that can be shared publicly.

“Data science is a rapidly growing field,” said C-PAN Director Carrie Butts-Wilmsmeyer. “Our hope is that these training resources will both promote the ethical use of data science, while also providing our campus and nearby communities with opportunities to advance their skillsets and pursue higher-paying careers involving data science.”

The goal of the workshop series is to make high-quality data science education accessible to everyone across southern Illinois and beyond, fostering a culture of learning and innovation, according to Butts-Wilmsmeyer.

Utilizing the expertise of C-PAN research fellows and ambassadors, the workshop series features a variety of topics, ranging from specific software packages and features to data science applications such as data and image processing, data visualization and statistical analysis.

Nationwide, the occupational outlook for data scientists is growing. Between 2022-32, the U.S. Department of Labor and Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates adding 59,400 data scientist jobs throughout the country.

“C-PAN is committed to creating pathways for individuals into data science jobs and plans to grow the number of workshop resources available to the public outside of SIUE,” noted Butts-Wilmsmeyer. “This initiative is designed to empower individuals, providing them with the tools to enhance their data science skills without any financial barriers.”

“By making education accessible to all, C-PAN is contributing to the development of a skilled and empowered community ready to tackle the challenges of the data-driven future,” she added.

To explore upcoming workshops, visit C-PAN events and to learn more about workshop resources, visit C-PAN education and outreach opportunities.

