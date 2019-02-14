EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees today approved a tuition freeze for all new undergraduate students at SIUE, effective fall 2019. The board met on the Edwardsville campus.

Tuition for the 2019-20 academic year will remain $9,123 for new, full-time undergraduate students (15 hours per semester) entering fall 2019. Undergraduate students currently in a guaranteed tuition plan will also maintain their annual tuition rate.

“SIUE has traditionally been a leader among Illinois public, four-year higher education institutions in delivering the best educational experience at the most affordable price,” said Chancellor Randy Pembrook, PhD.

In fall 2017, in-state tuition became available to all new and continuing domestic undergraduate students. Offering in-state tuition to out-of-state students streamlines tuition rates and produces less confusing rate structures, while broadening the institution’s recruiting opportunities.

In fall 2019, all domestic graduate students will be charged the in-state graduate tuition rate of $8,155.20 (12 hours per semester). A $237.60 annual increase (3 percent) was approved for graduate students for the coming fall.

International students will continue to be assessed a 2.5 times surcharge on the in-state rate, unless they qualify for an alternate tuition rate.

For the second consecutive year, School of Dental Medicine (SDM) tuition will remain the same. In-state SDM students will pay an annual tuition of $29,998. Beginning fall 2019, the SDM is offering the in-state rate to all new and continuing domestic dental students in its traditional program to build and maintain a diverse student population. This does not include the SDM International Advancement Placement Program, which remains at 2.3 times the instate dental rate.

The School of Pharmacy (SOP) will increase in-state tuition by $356 to $24,096 (1.5 percent).

Visit siue.edu/paying-for-college for more information about tuition and fees.

