SIUE basketball fans will have plenty of opportunities to see the Cougars on live television during the upcoming season.

Ten home games will be broadcast live from the Vadalabene Center. FOX Sports Midwest will have the call for eight of the games.

This is the fourth consecutive year that SIUE basketball fans will be able to follow the Cougars on television. SIUE and FOX Sports Midwest continued their agreement to televise SIUE men's basketball on the regional sports network that also features St. Louis Cardinals baseball and St. Louis Blues hockey.

"We are very proud of our relationship with FOX Sports Midwest," said SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt. "This opportunity for the University and Cougar basketball to reach millions of home is exposure that we could not otherwise afford."

FOX Sports Midwest coverage begins Friday, Nov. 13 when the Cougars welcome Arkansas State to the Vadalabene Center for an 8 p.m. contest.

The SIUE game against Saint Louis is set for Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. The Cougars and the Billikens are meeting for the fourth consecutive season.

The rest of the FOX Sports Midwest schedule at the Vadalabene Center features Green Bay (Nov. 30), Portland State (Dec. 12), Grand Canyon (Dec. 28), Eastern Kentucky (Jan. 16), Eastern Illinois (Jan. 30) and Murray State (Feb. 11).

FOX Sports Midwest, a regional sports television network, is the leading provider of local sports in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa, reaching 6 million television homes. FOX Sports Midwest telecasts more than 3,000 hours of live local programming each year, including Cardinals baseball and Blues hockey. FOX Sports Regional Networks are the nation's leading provider of local sports. Through 22 owned-and-operated regional networks, FOX Sports Networks serve as the TV home to 46 MLB, NHL and NBA teams. For more information visit FOXSportsMidwest.com.

Two SIUE home games also have been picked up by the Ohio Valley Conference. The Jan. 6 game against Belmont will be broadcast on the American Sports Network, an initiative of the Sinclair Networks Group, LLC, which reaches approximately 43 percent of U.S. television households.

The OVC also announced that SIUE's Jan. 28 home game against Southeast Missouri will be shown on the CBS Sports Network. Game time for that matchup is 8 p.m.

Two road games also have been announced. The SIUE contest at Butler will be shown on Fox Sports 2 on Nov. 28. The Dec. 21 game at USC will be shown on the Pac 12 Network.

SIUE Basketball On The Air

Nov. 13 Arkansas State 8 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest

Nov. 18 Saint Louis 7 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest

Nov. 28 at Butler 4 p.m. FOX Sports 2

Nov. 30 Green Bay 7 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest

Dec. 12 Portland State 4 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest

Dec. 21 at USC 10 p.m. Pac 12 Network

Dec. 28 Grand Canyon 7 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest

Jan. 6 Belmont 8 p.m. American Sports Network

Jan. 16 Eastern Kentucky 1 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest

Jan. 28 Southeast Missouri 8 p.m. CBS College Sports

Jan. 30 Eastern Illinois 5 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest

Feb. 11 Murray State 7 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest

