EDWARDSVILLE – With basketball practice officially underway, SIUE Athletics announces the launch of SIUE men's and women's basketball Full-Court Clubs, philanthropic giving initiatives whose proceeds will directly impact both basketball programs.

The multi-tiered donor clubs allow all Cougar fans to become part of the SIUE basketball family, contributing to the growth and betterment of the men's and women's programs in terms of resources and student-athlete experience.

"Joining the Full-Court Club builds our program a competitive edge over like-sized institutions, and this support is essential to our success," said SIUE men's basketball Head Coach Brian Barone . "Giving to this club directly impacts our student-athletes on the floor and beyond while helping to offset expenses in such areas as team development, travel, and technology."

Both Full-Court Clubs have five membership levels with a variety of benefits, including ticket and hospitality opportunities, team gear, travel to select road games, postseason ticket priority, pregame scouting reports, and access to SIUE basketball coaching staffs.

"The Full-Court Club shows why SIUE is a special place," said SIUE women's basketball Head Coach Samantha Quigley-Smith. "We chose SIUE because of the people and their desire to transform the lives of our program's student-athletes in preparing for bright futures. This club provides the needed platform for growth, and in support of our collective success, thank you for being part of the team."

Detailed lists of benefits are available on the men's and women's basketball pages at Victory SIUE.

Individuals, groups, or businesses interested in joining may do so through the Victory SIUE site or contact Tad Middleton , Director of Development, at (618) 444-9688 or tmiddaa@siue.edu, for more information.

